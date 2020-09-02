Uttarakhand: Tigress kills cow in Corbett buffer zone

Tigress Kankati attacked cattle in the buffer zone of Corbett National Park on the bank of river Kosi. (Deep Rajwar)

Kankati, a tigress, killed a cow in the buffer zone of Uttarakhand’s Corbett National Park (CNP) on the bank of the Kosi river on Sunday afternoon.

The animal has been staying in the area with its three cubs for the past few months.

Also read: Wildlife dept begins ‘individual monitoring’ of tigers in MHTR

The tigress signalled its cubs to hide behind a bush and then pounced on a herd of cattle that locals had left behind for grazing.

The herd of cattle went into a tizzy after Kankati hunted down a cow and killed it instantly.

However, the tigress failed to take the kill away, as alert locals raised an alarm.

Soon, Kankati escaped into the tall grassland with its cubs.

Locals came back at the dead of night and took the dead cow away.

Kankati has been on the prowl in the area for the past few months and has killed at least eight cows to date, locals added.