Uttarakhand to boost immunity of Covid warriors with homeopathic, ayurvedic medicines

Uttarakhand to boost immunity of Covid warriors with homeopathic, ayurvedic medicines

Covid warriors in Uttarakhand will now be given ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines to boost their immunity.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST

By Kalyan Das, Hindustan Tmes Dehradun

Covid warriors include policemen, doctors, sanitary workers and others. (HT PHOTO)

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday approved a fund of Rs 2.48 crore to acquire ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines to boost the immunity of Covid-19 warriors, a senior minister said.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun.

Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Madan Kaushik said the money will be used to buy various Ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines for the Covid warriors.

Kaushik said, “Government will buy homeopathic medicine named Arsenic Album-30 and Ayurveda items like Giloi, Ashwagandha, Tulsi and others to be given to Covid warriors including policemen, doctors, sanitary workers and others.”



He also informed about the inauguration of telemedicine and e-hospital in the state.

“Under the new facility started in Doon Government Hospital, patients will be able to consult doctors over the phone. Apart from this, Srinagar Medical College has also given permission for Covid-19 tests. Permission for the same had also been sought for Almora medical college and Haridwar hospital,” he said.

Uttarakhand currently has three testing facilities for Covid-19 at Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haldwani. The state has recorded 54 cases of Covid-19 out of which 33 have recovered.

