Uttarakhand to conduct second dry run for vaccine rollout in 10 booths of every district on Jan 8

After challenges faced during the first dry-run for the vaccination drive in the state, the Uttarakhand government has announced a second trial process to be conducted across the state on January 8.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash while conducting a review meeting of the preparations for Covid-19 vaccination on Tuesday informed that a dry run for the vaccination process will be conducted across the state on January 8.

“All the necessary preparations have been ensured by the districts for vaccination. The dry run will be done on January 8 in ten booths in each district. The entire process of vaccination should be widely publicized and deployment of officers should also be ensured for arranging cold chain logistics and monitoring of vaccination sites,” said the chief secretary.

He added that internet connectivity should be ensured at vaccination sites.

“In areas where there is a problem in reaching the beneficiary due to lack of network connectivity or due to lack of registration, block-level officers should spread awareness like the election process. Ensure that all the necessary information is sent to the beneficiary,” he added.

Kuldeep Singh Martoliya, nodal officer for Covid-19 vaccination, said that on the day of the first dry-run (January 3) for vaccination process the health workers faced challenges while using the CoWin mobile application.

“The one main challenge that we faced was of information technology issues while using the CoWin application, where details of vaccine candidates are to be uploaded during the process. Initially, our healthcare workers were not able to upload all details due to usage of the application and connectivity problems but gradually it was worked out. However, to avoid such incidents during the actual vaccination process, we are getting vaccination cards made, where details will be noted down and later uploaded on the portal of the Central government,” said Martoliya.

The vaccination cards are being made as given the topography of Uttarakhand, internet or mobile connectivity is not always guaranteed in hilly areas. He further said that at present around 3000 healthcare workers have been trained on how to administer the vaccine and more nurses, medical professionals from government and private hospitals will be trained in the future as needed.