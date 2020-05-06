Uttarakhand to evacuate all 1.3 lakh of residents stranded in other states

: The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday clarified that it will bring back all 1.30 lakh stranded residents in other states who have registered themselves for their return.

However, it has asked the migrants to be patient citing the precautions to be maintained in the evacuation process.

The Centre which allowed the states to make arrangements to evacuate their stranded residents last week, issued new guidelines later stating that states are allowed to bring only those residents who are stranded in shelter homes or enroute to their home states. Those who are staying with their relatives’ or in any other accommodation without any problems can’t be brought back.

“So far till Tuesday, about 1.61 lakh people have registered themselves with the government website expressing their willingness to return to their home state,” chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said.

“Out of the total, about 1.30 lakh are from Uttarakhand who are stranded in other states while about 30,000 are from other states stranded in our state and who want to return home in their states. We will bring all our stranded residents but gradually. They have to be patient as the process is not easy because we have to take all the required precautions while doing so,” said Singh.

He also said that the state has so far evacuated about 5,700 people from different places in state road transport corporation buses.

“The evacuation process is ongoing and in that, we have brought back total 5,669 people back to their home in Uttarakhand mainly from Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, about 7,000 residents who were stranded in districts other than their home districts within the state, have also reached home through government arrangements,” he said.

The officer said that the government was taking all the necessary precautions in the evacuation process.

“We are coordinating with other states where our residents are stranded so as to ensure their compulsory medical examination before bringing them home safely without them having any symptoms of Covid-19. After they reach here, our health workers are again examining them before sending them to their home districts,” said Singh.

A 14-day home quarantine for all evacuees is mandatory while those showing symptoms will be taken to institutional quarantine.

He said, “The government has also designated the district magistrates as additional nodal officers to coordinate with nodal officers of other states to facilitate the movement of stranded migrants without much problem.”