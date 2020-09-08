Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Uttarakhand to revive one himalayan river in every district: CM Rawat

Uttarakhand to revive one himalayan river in every district: CM Rawat

Mountains, glaciers, rivers, water bodies, forests are all our priceless heritage and their protection is the responsibility of all of us, said chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 19:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

uring the last nearly three and a half years, the work of conservation and revival of the rivers, lakes, ponds and waters of the state has been done on a large scale, said CM Rawat. (Photo @tsrawatbjp)

The Uttarakhand government has started work to revive one himalayan river in every district, announced chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday.

“The goal is to revive one river in every district. A successful effort is being made to recharge more than 400 water bodies in the catchment area of Garuda Ganga river in Bageshwar district. Many works in the area such as plantation of broad leaf, trenches, check dams are being done,” tweeted CM Rawat.

He added, “Our mountains, glaciers, rivers, water bodies, forests are all our priceless heritage. Their protection is the responsibility of all of us. During the last nearly three and a half years, the work of conservation and revival of the rivers, lakes, ponds and waters of the state has been done on a large scale.”

Speaking on the rejuvenation of Garud Ganga river, Balwant Singh Shahi, divisional forest officer of Bageshwar forest division, said that Garud Ganga is a very important river for this region. It has nine recharge zones.



“In the whole catchment area of the river, there are 443 streams which are on the verge of drying up. To rejuvenate the water sources of the river, many works are being carried out like making trenches, plantation of broad leaf plants and making stone check-dams. The main aim is to harvest all rainwater to the maximum possible limit and recharge the sources of water for the river.”

As part of the rejuvenation project, a major plantation drive involving over 83,500 saplings has been carried out and the project aims to conserve around 21.90 lakh rainwater in the catchment area of Garud Ganga river, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sep 08, 2020 19:38 IST
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
Sep 08, 2020 17:50 IST
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Sep 08, 2020 16:32 IST
Farmer gets electricity bill of over Rs 3 crore for 2 months. This followed
Sep 08, 2020 18:48 IST

latest news

The breakdown with China
Sep 08, 2020 19:49 IST
Makeup artist Arvind Kaur’s journey into glamour world is dotted with hardwork and ingenuity
Sep 08, 2020 19:46 IST
Teachers in Bosnian village build open-air classroom to teach children safely
Sep 08, 2020 19:41 IST
Air pollution can intensify Covid-19
Sep 08, 2020 19:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.