Uttarakhand: Wife arrested for murdering husband who was in home quarantine

His body was found near a nullah 20 feet away from his home on June 11, police said.

A woman has been arrested on charges of allegedly murdering his husband (30), who was under home quarantine as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a village in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district.

His body was found near a nullah 20 feet away from his home on June 11, police said.

“The couple had a fight at night on June 10, and the husband was found dead the following morning. The woman tried to misguide us, as she claimed he took his own life,” said Pankaj Joshi, in-charge, Baijnath police station in Bageshwar district.

Joshi said the post-mortem report revealed that the alleged murder victim, Jitendra Singh Negi, a resident of Bund village, had died due to a severe head injury.

“She confessed to her crime during interrogation,” Joshi said.

“The accused said her husband had come in an inebriated state at night on June 10 and started physically assaulting her. She ran out of the house to escape his wrath. He fell down and sustained a fatal head injury while trying to chase her,” he added.

Negi used to work at a resort in Mumbai and had come back home in end-May amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from March 25 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Initially, the district authorities had put him under 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine at a hotel in Kausani.

He returned to his native village on June 8 and was quarantined at home for another 14 days.

Negi’s wife Deepa Devi has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint filed by his mother Munni Devi.

The accused is in judicial custody, Joshi added.