Uttarakhand woman accused of blackmailing BJP MLA says he raped her

Uttarakhand Police says appropriate action will be taken after the complaint is received by the concerned department. (HT Photo)

The Uttarakhand woman accused of blackmailing and trying to extort Rs 5 crore from BJP MLA from Almora’s Dwarahat constituency, Mahesh Singh Negi, has lodged a police complaint accusing Negi of raping her at different hotels in Nepal, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The woman lodged the complaint in Dehradun to deputy inspector general, Dehradun, Arun Mohan Joshi, and marked the same to the station house officer of Nehru Colony where an extortion case against her was registered on a complaint filed by Negi’s wife on August 14. HT has a copy of the five-page complaint lodged by the woman.

The woman’s complaint states that she first came in contact with Negi in 2016 as both used to live in the same neighbourhood.

“That time my mother used to remain sick and the doctor had advised her to take steam for which I was going to take her to a hospital. But Negi came to know about it and asked me not to visit the hospital as he has a steam machine in his home only. Believing him, I took my mother to his house for the same and one day, he called me outside the room on the pretext of having a selfie and then forcibly grabbed me,” said the woman.

She further alleged in her complaint that Negi raped her again in a hotel in Mussoorie a few days before her marriage.

She further stated that she kept mum and got married on the scheduled date fearing Negi’s clout. She claims Negi again called her and pressured her to come to her parent’s home in Almora.

“Due to this pressure and threats, I then came to my parent’s home after a few weeks. He then asked me not to go back to my in-laws and forced me to lodge a false complaint of dowry harassment against my husband and in-laws. When my husband asked the reason behind it, I narrated my ordeal to him, following which he ended all relations with me,” said the complaint.

Further in the complaint, she alleged that Negi then raped her on various occasions by taking her to hotels in Delhi, Nepal, Himachal Pradesh, Nainital, Almora and even to his friend’s farmhouse in Haldwani. She then got pregnant, she alleged.

“When I informed him about my pregnancy, he assured me that he would give his name to the child and take care of me. He even accompanied me for medical examinations in a Dehradun hospital before my delivery on May 18 this year,” she says in her complaint.

She alleges that she got a DNA test conducted after delivering a girl, which revealed that her husband was not the father. “After that, I informed Negi about it but he refused to accept her as his daughter,” said the woman.

She accuses Negi’s wife Rita Negi of offering her Rs 25 lakh for ‘forgetting the incident’ and says she “won’t back-off and want her daughter to have her rights”.

The woman claims that she was framed by Negi’s family in a false extortion case.

She is now demanding a DNA test to confirm if Negi is indeed the father of her child. She also wants to fight him legally.

“I also request the police to provide protection to me and my family as Negi could harm us,” she said.

Superintendent of police, Dehradun (city) Shweta Chaubey said, “The complaint has been given to DIG but is yet to be received by us. Once we get it, appropriate action would be taken on it.”

Meanwhile, when contacted, MLA Mahesh Singh Negi refuted the allegations of the woman and termed it a conspiracy by the Opposition to malign his image.

“She has submitted the false complaint after getting booked in an extortion case. The Opposition Congress is using her to malign my image with false accusations. Investigations in the extortion case will reveal everything,” said Negi.

The Congress, however, said it has nothing to do with the woman or her allegations.

“We have nothing to do with the incident. The woman is taking action on her own. But having said that, the allegations have been made against a ruling party MLA, which is a serious matter. If Negi is innocent then why is he not agreeing to the DNA test,” said Congress party vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana.