Uttarakhand woman admitted in AIIMS Rishikesh tests positive for Covid-19, tally increases to 52

A 56-year-old woman from Nainital district tested positive for Covid-19 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on Tuesday, informed officials. With this, the tally of Coronavirus positive patients in Uttarakhand has increased to 52 with 33 patients recovering successfully.

Harish Mohan Thapliyal, public relations officer of AIIMS Rishikesh said that the 56-year-old woman had been admitted to the hospital due to an ailment in her brain and she tested positive before the procedure on Tuesday.

“The lady, a resident of Nainital was first admitted to a hospital there and then referred to a hospital in Bareilly before being admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh on April 22. We took her samples yesterday evening for a precautionary test before conducting any medical procedure on her and she tested positive today. The next course of action is being decided by the doctors,” said Thapliyal.

He added that the woman had tested negative twice earlier when she was tested in Nainital and Bareilly.

“As the woman had tested negative twice, we are trying to find out her source of contracting the virus. Here, she was first kept in an emergency ward and we are tracing out her contacts, but as a primary measure we will be keeping around 70 staff members of ours under quarantine and testing them,” added the official.

On Sunday, a nursing officer from AIIMS Rishikesh had tested positive for coronavirus.

UB Mishra, dean of AIIMS Rishikesh said that a nursing officer working with the urology department tested positive on Sunday after first showing symptoms on April 24.



