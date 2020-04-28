Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Uttarakhand woman admitted in AIIMS Rishikesh tests positive for Covid-19, tally increases to 52

Uttarakhand woman admitted in AIIMS Rishikesh tests positive for Covid-19, tally increases to 52

The patient had twice tested negative before turning positive. Doctors trying to find out the source of her infection.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:58 IST

By Suparna Roy, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The woman was first admitted to the emergency ward when brought to AIIMS Rishikesh. (HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna/Representative)

A 56-year-old woman from Nainital district tested positive for Covid-19 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on Tuesday, informed officials. With this, the tally of Coronavirus positive patients in Uttarakhand has increased to 52 with 33 patients recovering successfully.

Harish Mohan Thapliyal, public relations officer of AIIMS Rishikesh said that the 56-year-old woman had been admitted to the hospital due to an ailment in her brain and she tested positive before the procedure on Tuesday.

“The lady, a resident of Nainital was first admitted to a hospital there and then referred to a hospital in Bareilly before being admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh on April 22. We took her samples yesterday evening for a precautionary test before conducting any medical procedure on her and she tested positive today. The next course of action is being decided by the doctors,” said Thapliyal.

He added that the woman had tested negative twice earlier when she was tested in Nainital and Bareilly.



“As the woman had tested negative twice, we are trying to find out her source of contracting the virus. Here, she was first kept in an emergency ward and we are tracing out her contacts, but as a primary measure we will be keeping around 70 staff members of ours under quarantine and testing them,” added the official.

On Sunday, a nursing officer from AIIMS Rishikesh had tested positive for coronavirus.

UB Mishra, dean of AIIMS Rishikesh said that a nursing officer working with the urology department tested positive on Sunday after first showing symptoms on April 24.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

100 US firms planning to leave China due to Covid-19 interested in UP, says minister
Apr 29, 2020 11:40 IST
Warner casts fresh doubts over Australia’s UK tour in July
Apr 29, 2020 11:38 IST
Remember Samsung’s Bean-shaped earbuds? Here’s some more info
Apr 29, 2020 11:38 IST
World’s deepest gold mines in South Africa on a ‘cliff’ as Covid-19 curbs output
Apr 29, 2020 11:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.