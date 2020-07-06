Sections
Uttarakhand woman constable allegedly commits suicide

Uttarakhand woman constable allegedly commits suicide

The deceased constable was a resident of Dehradun district and was posted at Jharbeda police station in Haridwar a few months ago, said police.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

A woman constable of Uttarakhand Police allegedly died by suicide at her government accommodation on Sunday night in Haridwar.

The constable had gone to her room after duty hours on Sunday. However, calls were on her mobile phone from the police station went unanswered. This raised the suspicion that something was amiss, said the police.

“Her door was found locked from inside and her mobile phone, too, went unanswered. We had to break into her room, where we found her dead,” said Jhabreda Abhay Pratap Singh, circle officer, Jharbeda police station.



Her body has been sent for an autopsy and her family members have been informed.

“It’s not clear what made her take this drastic step,” he added.

