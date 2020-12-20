Sections
Uttarakhand woman killed by leopard, second such incident this week

This is not the first such attack to be reported from the state, where human-leopard conflict has been increasing.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pithoragarh

The incident happened in Pukhrora village of the district when Lila Devi, the 45-year-old woman was killed by the leopard when she had gone to feed cattle in the cowshed near her home. (Image used for representation). (HT FILE PHOTO .)

A 45-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack late on Saturday night, making it the second such incident in the past one week from the district.

The incident happened in Pukhrora village of the district when Lila Devi, the 45-year-old woman was killed by the leopard when she had gone to feed cattle in the cowshed near her home.

Naveen Kapri, the revenue sub-inspector who reached the spot after learning about the incident said, “Lila Devi was suddenly attacked and dragged to the bushes by the leopard. On hearing her scream, villagers came to save her but the leopard had already attacked and escaped from the area.”

In a similar incident, a woman from Kholigaon village in the same area was killed by the leopard on Friday.



Naveen Pant, sub-divisional forest officer of Pithoragarh forest division said, “As both the villages fall in the same locality, it could be possible that the same leopard has killed both the women.”

On Friday, Saruli Devi (68) was killed by a leopard in the district. Two other women were also injured in the attack. The deaths have caused resentment among the people in the district.

This is not the first such attack to be reported from the state, where human-leopard conflict has been increasing.

On December 1, a 65-year-old man was killed in a leopard attack in Chamoli district when he was going to the market. In the first week of November a 21-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in Champawat district. Three women including a teenager lost their lives in a week in October in Okhalkanda block of Nainital. On October 21, a 13-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Nainital district when she was going to the forest to cut grass. On October 15, an 11-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Jaspur area in US Nagar district when she was playing with her siblings outside her house.

