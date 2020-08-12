Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand woman tries to take her own life, dies; police starts probe

Uttarakhand woman tries to take her own life, dies; police starts probe

Ravi Saini, in-charge, Ramnagar police station, said, according to the husband of the deceased, she tried to take her own life at around 1:30 am on Tuesday for reasons not known to him.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Haldwani

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation has started to ascertain the reasons behind her unnatural death. (HT file photo for representation)

A woman (32) from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district died by suicide while undergoing treatment in a government hospital on Wednesday morning, the police said.

Ravi Saini, in-charge, Ramnagar police station, said, according to the husband of the deceased, she tried to take her own life at around 1:30 am on Tuesday for reasons not known to him.

Initially, the police took her to a nearby government hospital, where the authorities referred her to Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani, the main referral healthcare facility in the Kumaon region.

She died in the hospital on Wednesday morning during treatment.



Saini said her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation has started to ascertain the reasons behind her unnatural death.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I don’t know why only the glamour industry is targeted all the time: Sharad
Aug 12, 2020 18:49 IST
CPL 2020: Three players to watch out for
Aug 12, 2020 18:47 IST
Hardik Pandya is all heart as Natasha cradles their newborn son
Aug 12, 2020 18:46 IST
Ludhiana grocer rapes eight-year-old in his shop, arrested
Aug 12, 2020 18:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.