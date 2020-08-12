Uttarakhand woman tries to take her own life, dies; police starts probe

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation has started to ascertain the reasons behind her unnatural death. (HT file photo for representation)

A woman (32) from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district died by suicide while undergoing treatment in a government hospital on Wednesday morning, the police said.

Ravi Saini, in-charge, Ramnagar police station, said, according to the husband of the deceased, she tried to take her own life at around 1:30 am on Tuesday for reasons not known to him.

Initially, the police took her to a nearby government hospital, where the authorities referred her to Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani, the main referral healthcare facility in the Kumaon region.

She died in the hospital on Wednesday morning during treatment.

Saini said her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation has started to ascertain the reasons behind her unnatural death.