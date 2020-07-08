Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand woman, two daughters die in house collapse amid heavy rains

Uttarakhand woman, two daughters die in house collapse amid heavy rains

All four family persons were sleeping on the ground of their house, when it suddenly collapsed due to incessant rains on Tuesday night.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 15:18 IST

By Mohan Rajput | Posted by Arpan Rai, Rudrapur

The collapsed house in Dwarahat in Almora district of Uttarakhand. (HT Photo)

Three persons of a family, including a mother and her two minor daughters, were killed and another person was injured after their two-storey house collapsed due to incessant rains on Tuesday night in Dwarahat area of Uttarakhand’s Almora district, said officials.

RK Pandey, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Dwarahat, said, “A rescue team was sent to the spot soon after we received the information. We found that the family members were trapped under the debris of the collapsed house.”

The SDM said: “The bodies of the mother and one of her daughters were recovered from under the rubble. Her other daughter and husband were rescued alive. Unfortunately, the girl died on the way to the hospital.”

All four family persons were sleeping on the ground of their house, when it suddenly collapsed due to incessant rains on Tuesday night.



The deceased were identified as Chandra Devi (50) and her two daughters Kamla (17), and Pinky (12).

“The injured is Ramesh Ram, who was discharged from a local hospital after receiving first-aid. His son, Kishan Ram, was unhurt since he had gone to his neighbour’s house on Tuesday evening and got stuck there because of incessant rains,” the SDM said.

“The state government has sanctioned an ex-gratia for the victims’ next of kin, which will soon be handed over to them,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After Covid-19 scare in accounts section, salary delayed for staff at Visva Bharati
Jul 08, 2020 16:29 IST
Punjab cabinet approves CM’s decision to increase number of attempts for ex-servicemen PCS aspirants
Jul 08, 2020 16:27 IST
MP CM plays down delay in allocation of portfolios to new ministers
Jul 08, 2020 16:24 IST
Justice League actor Ray Fisher says he could get ‘sued into oblivion’
Jul 08, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.