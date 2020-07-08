Uttarakhand woman, two daughters die in house collapse amid heavy rains

Three persons of a family, including a mother and her two minor daughters, were killed and another person was injured after their two-storey house collapsed due to incessant rains on Tuesday night in Dwarahat area of Uttarakhand’s Almora district, said officials.

RK Pandey, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Dwarahat, said, “A rescue team was sent to the spot soon after we received the information. We found that the family members were trapped under the debris of the collapsed house.”

The SDM said: “The bodies of the mother and one of her daughters were recovered from under the rubble. Her other daughter and husband were rescued alive. Unfortunately, the girl died on the way to the hospital.”

All four family persons were sleeping on the ground of their house, when it suddenly collapsed due to incessant rains on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Chandra Devi (50) and her two daughters Kamla (17), and Pinky (12).

“The injured is Ramesh Ram, who was discharged from a local hospital after receiving first-aid. His son, Kishan Ram, was unhurt since he had gone to his neighbour’s house on Tuesday evening and got stuck there because of incessant rains,” the SDM said.

“The state government has sanctioned an ex-gratia for the victims’ next of kin, which will soon be handed over to them,” he added.