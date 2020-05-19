Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Uttarakhand: Woman who was quarantined on her return from Lucknow commits suicide

Uttarakhand: Woman who was quarantined on her return from Lucknow commits suicide

Police said that the deceased got married in April 2019 in Udham Singh Nagar district but the marriage broke within 15 days and she went to Lucknow to look for a job.

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Rurdrapur Uttarakhand

On May 10, she returned from Lucknow and was put under home quarantine, as a precaution because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. (PTI)

A woman (24), who was quarantined at her rented accommodation on her return from Lucknow on May 10, allegedly committed suicide at Tanakpur in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, police said.

“She was admitted to a hospital in Tanakpur on Sunday after she made a suicide attempt. Later, she was shifted to another hospital in Khatima, where she died on early Tuesday morning. The post-mortem examination report will reveal the exact cause of her death,” said Dhirendra Kumar, in-charge, Tanakpur police station.

Police said that the deceased got married in April 2019 in Udham Singh Nagar district but the marriage broke within 15 days and she went to Lucknow to look for a job.

On May 10, she returned from Lucknow and was put under home quarantine, as a precaution because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. However, she was denied home quarantine at her native place by her parents. Later, she took up a rental accommodation, where she made the suicide bid on Sunday.



It appears to be a case of a family dispute, which led to mental stress and ultimately she took the drastic step of taking her own life, the police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man abducted as child in China reunited with parents after 32 years
May 19, 2020 19:11 IST
After eliminating Hizb IED expert, oldest surviving terrorist Jehangir Saroori on radar of security forces
May 19, 2020 19:09 IST
Burial of Covid-19 victims not likely to spread virus: State to HC
May 19, 2020 19:08 IST
Ghoomketu trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui struggles to get Bollywood break
May 19, 2020 19:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.