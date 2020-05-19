Uttarakhand: Woman who was quarantined on her return from Lucknow commits suicide

On May 10, she returned from Lucknow and was put under home quarantine, as a precaution because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. (PTI)

A woman (24), who was quarantined at her rented accommodation on her return from Lucknow on May 10, allegedly committed suicide at Tanakpur in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, police said.

“She was admitted to a hospital in Tanakpur on Sunday after she made a suicide attempt. Later, she was shifted to another hospital in Khatima, where she died on early Tuesday morning. The post-mortem examination report will reveal the exact cause of her death,” said Dhirendra Kumar, in-charge, Tanakpur police station.

Police said that the deceased got married in April 2019 in Udham Singh Nagar district but the marriage broke within 15 days and she went to Lucknow to look for a job.

On May 10, she returned from Lucknow and was put under home quarantine, as a precaution because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. However, she was denied home quarantine at her native place by her parents. Later, she took up a rental accommodation, where she made the suicide bid on Sunday.

It appears to be a case of a family dispute, which led to mental stress and ultimately she took the drastic step of taking her own life, the police said.