Uttarakhand youth are saying thank you to Covid warriors at hospitals, police posts with music

Expressing gratitude towards front line health, sanitation and security personnel, two members of a Delhi-based rock band ‘Nazm’ are giving live musical performances before Covid warriors in Uttarakhand, appreciating their contribution to saving lives while risking their own in these testing times.

From hospitals, medical centres to police stations, the rock band members, Raghav Raja, vocalist and Rohit Joshi, guitarist--who hail from Haridwar-- are letting the Covid warriors know with their music that the country is in their debt.

Stuck at their homes since March-end when the lockdown began, Raghav Raja and Rohit Joshi decided to motivate and provide some musical solace to the frontline workers by penning patriotic and motivational songs. Their Rock band ‘Nazm’ specializes in Sufi, Bollywood, folk and alternative rock music

“We have performed in various Indian cities as well as in foreign countries like Dubai but it’s a unique feeling performing for health, sanitation and police workers who are actually a solid wall between us and coronavirus. Smile and appreciation we receive from these personnel is the best reward for us. We know they rarely get time out for any recreational activity as Covid-19 has severely affected the whole of humanity for the past three months,” said Raghav and Rohit.

Appreciating their initiative, Haridwar’s chief medical officer Dr Saroj Naithani said, “We allowed them to perform as their intention is noble and we are getting good response from the health personnel.”

“From showering of petals, garlanding, clapping to being praised through musical performances by these youths, we all feel motivated and get the inner strength to carry on our war against the coronavirus pandemic,” said Dr Saroj Naithani.

Raghav and Rohit’s initiative is also getting appreciation and backing from their families and neighbours in Haridwar’s Vivek Vihar Colony, where they live.

“From local devotional song evenings, enactment of Ramleela, performances in marriages to social and cultural events, both Raghav and Rohit, over the years have become known faces in our city. They are affectionately called ‘2-R’. We feel proud when officials and health personnel applaud their musical performances,” said Anusha, Raghav’s sister, who herself plays tabla and harmonium.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Senthyl Aboodai Krishan, who gave permission to the duo to perform at police stations, said such sentiments for the people fighting the epidemic is a good sign for the society and it motivates and encourages the professionals at the front line to even risk their lives in the line of duty.