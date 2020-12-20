Sections
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand youth kills 60-year-old mother for scolding him

Uttarakhand youth kills 60-year-old mother for scolding him

The incident took place in Haldwani area of Nainital district on Sunday morning, said police.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 22:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Haldwani

Image for representation.

In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her 28-year-old son who was angry over her scolding him to find some work rather than sitting idle at home. The incident took place in Haldwani area of Nainital district on Sunday morning, said police.

According to police, in the initial probe, it was found that the incident happened on Saturday night but came to light after the woman’s daughter found her lying dead with her throat slit on Sunday morning. On the basis of suspicion, both her sons who used to live with her were detained for questioning during which her younger son confessed to the crime.

Amit Srivastava, superintendent of police, Haldwani said, “The police control room received a call on Sunday morning that a woman was murdered at Chatur Jaulasal village of Haldwani following which a police team rushed to the spot for a probe.”

The police team reached there to find the woman, Heera Devi, lying dead.



“We immediately took possession of the body and sent it for post mortem examination. We then detained her both sons, Rajendra and Rahul, for questioning on suspicion,” said Srivastava.

He said that Rahul confessed to the crime later in the evening.

“On being interrogated he told police that he got angry over being scolded by her mother to find some work. A case has been registered for murder under section 302 of Indian Penal Code and a probe is on,” said Srivastava.

