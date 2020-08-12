Uttarakhand youth says senior IPS officer tortured and stripped him, probe ordered

An 18-year-old Dehradun youth lodged a complaint against additional director general (jail) PVK Prasad, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, for allegedly beating him inside a police check-post after forcibly stripping him with the help of other cops in Dehradun on Tuesday. The senior IPS officer also submitted a complaint against the youth to deputy inspector general, Dehradun.

The youth, a student of class 11, submitted his written complaint to director general (law & order), Ashok Kumar, alleging that the senior IPS officer and additional director general (jail) PVK Prasad brutally beat him up after he reportedly called his daughter. HT has a copy of the three-page complaint given by the youth to the police.

The complaint stated that he “came in contact with the officer’s daughter a few months ago through a common friend and spoke over the phone on several occasions as friends. However, after some time their contact stopped due to some reasons.”

Then a few days ago on August 9, the girl messaged him on Instagram following which he gave his mobile number and asked her to call him. But he didn’t receive any call from her. He then called on her mobile number on August 10 and the call was received by Prasad, the girl’s father.

“The police officer then identified himself as the girl’s father and asked me to meet him as he wanted some help regarding his daughter. Believing him, I went to meet him on the same day. But he took me to Bindal police check-post where he thrashed me after forcibly getting me naked with the help of some cops present there,” said the complainant.

The youth also accused Prasad of “clicking his naked photos on his mobile phone and burning him with a cigarette butt inside the police checkpost.”

“While beating me up, he clicked my photos while I was naked and threatened to make them viral. He then also forcibly put a cigarette in my mouth against my religious beliefs and lit it up before forcing me to take a drag. Later he took it out of my mouth and burnt my right wrist by stubbing it there,” said the youth.

“He then threatened me not to ever call her daughter and not to reveal the incident to anyone while threatening me of dire consequences before letting me go. After reaching home, I however informed my parents and went to hospital for treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile IPS Prasad refuted all the allegations of beating the youth and accused him of harassing his daughter over a period of time in his complaint against the youth submitted to deputy inspector general Dehradun.

Speaking on the allegations he levelled against the youth, Prasad said, “He is an 18-year-old adult and my daughter is a minor. What is the reason that he befriended her? He has been harassing her since the last few months after which when he called on her number I decided to dig in more about him after smelling a rat.”

“To inquire more about him I called him to the police check post where I questioned him on messaging my daughter on social media platforms to which he didn’t give any satisfactory answer. When I questioned him further in a strict manner, he then confessed to have harassed and blackmailed at least seven more minor girls. I also got to know that he is involved in selling drugs and trapping minor girls through it,” said Prasad.

He also claimed that the boy was rusticated from his previous school for “beating some classmates and involvement in drugs.”

“I had called him to the check-post to question him on these illegal activities after which I let him go on August 10 at 3pm but he reached home at around 7pm. In between that he got the injuries on his body from somebody else to frame allegations that I beat him up,” he said.

The youth’s father, however, refuted the allegations made by Prasad and said, “He had already threatened my son and us that he will frame us in wrong case of rape or drug smuggling. His complaint is on that line only which is no surprise to us as all are concocted.”

He added, “As far as the claims that my son had been rusticated from his previous school are concerned, we had shifted him from there to another school as the education was not good there. He is at present in class 11 after passing class 10 with distinction marks.”

He also informed that on Wednesday, he submitted a complaint against Prasad in the state human rights commission also.

“We have urged the commission to take cognisance of the brutality and direct appropriate action. We are afraid that he will harm my son and us because of which we lodged a complaint against him asking the police leadership to save us from him.”

Confirming the incident, DG (law & order) Ashok Kumar said, “Police have received both the complaints which have been forwarded to Dehradun district police concerned for a probe.”

The deputy inspector general Dehradun, Arun Mohan Joshi said, “We have received the complaints from both the sides and are inquiring about the allegations leveled by both against each other.”