Vaccine for combating Covid-19: A look at the latest developments

As countries across the globe are witnessing a surge in the number of cases and deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), governments and organisations are consistently working towards producing a fool-proof vaccine that will combat the infection and have very few or zero side effects.

Here is a look at the latest updates on Covid-19 vaccine:

1. A leading scientist while speaking to Bloomberg said that a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready for India in early 2021 but rolling it out safely across a population of 1.3 billion people will be the biggest challenge.

2. An $18 billion initiative being led by the World Health Organization (WHO); Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to deploy a vaccine globally is moving into its next phase, with 156 nations and regions joining the program. The program called ‘Covax’ is aiming towards having 2 billion vaccine doses available by the end of 2021.

3. A senior Indian official on Monday said the Phase III of the vaccine being developed by Oxford and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) began at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. Under phase-II, trials had been conducted at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College and also KEM Hospital in the city.

4. The vaccine candidate of Bharat Biotech International Limited is also under phase-II trial whereas Zydus Cadila’s is in the process to receive approvals for conducting phase-III trials.

5. AstraZeneca on Monday released a 111-page blueprint stating that the goal is to develop a vaccine with 50 per cent effectiveness as mandated by the Food and Drug Administration. This development comes after several doubts were raised about the pharma company’s vaccine as two participants fell ill.

6. On Monday, Union minister of health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan said that over four vaccines are in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial adding that support was provided to 30 vaccine candidates.

(With agency inputs)