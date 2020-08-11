Vaishno Devi: 5000 devotees including 500 from outside J-K to be allowed daily

A maximum of 5000 pilgrims will be allowed per day to visit Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu till September 30 after the reopening of religious places in the Union Territory on August 16, according to officials.

Devotees from outside the state will also be allowed to visit the shrine, however, in much lesser numbers-- a maximum of 500 pilgrims per day-- within the overall limit of 5,000 pilgrims, in a graded manner to prevent overcrowding, considered conducive to the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The administration had earlier said that it may not allow outsiders to visit the popular shrine initially due to the fear that the move may cause further spread of the contagion in the region.

However, the SOPs mandate that all visitors have Aarogya Setu App mandatorily installed on their smartphones. The operating procedures mentioned by the authorities also bars touching of statues, idols or holy books during the visits.

The reopening of Vaishno Devi Shrine comes more than two months after the Centre gave the nod to re-open places of worship/religious places from June 8. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had decided to put the reopening on hold due to the rising number of Covid cases in the territory. The pilgrimage was suspended on March 18.

The decision to reopen religious places of worship was taken earlier this month on August 4. The administration, however, made it clear that religious processions and large religious gatherings will remain strictly prohibited.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which manages the holy shrine and the pilgrimage, however, has done all the spade work for the reopening with sanitisation drives on the twin tracks, sanctum sanctorum and in the Katra town.

Circles have also been marked outside the token counter, at the Bhawan and two helipads at Katra and Sanji Chhat to ensure social distancing, officials had said.

Apart from helicopter service, the shrine board also provides battery car and ropeway services to the pilgrims.

Vaishno Devi cave shrine at an altitude of 5,200 ft in Trikuta Hills of Reasi district, a pilgrimage tourist destination that generally attracts close to a million devotees every year.