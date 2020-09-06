Vaishno Devi pilgrimage picks up pace 3 weeks after it resumed

The Yatra to the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi is proceeding smoothly and picking up pace with each passing day, the shrine board said.

The board has increased the quota of pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir to 500 pilgrims per day, out of a ceiling of 2,000 pilgrims daily till further orders.

The pilgrimage had resumed on August 16.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said that the online booking by the devotees for Shradha Suman Vishesh Pooja (SSVP) has also started.

He said that accommodation facilities of the shrine board at Bhawan, Adhkuwari, Katra and Jammu have also been thrown open for the pilgrims, following all the prescribed SOPs in the light of the Covid-9 pandemic.

For the ease and comfort of pilgrims, all other supplementary facilities set up by the Board like the battery operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services are also operating smoothly by strictly following the social distancing norms and other precautionary measures.

The board has also made arrangements for free food for the pilgrims at Tarakote Marg and Prasad Kendra at Sanjichhat.

Pilgrims are allowed to undertake the pilgrimage only after registration through online mode to avoid any assembly of people at the yatra registration counters.

It is also mandatory for the pilgrims to wear masks/face covers and every pilgrim ha sto undergo thermal scanning at entry points.

Children below the age of 10 years, pregnant women, persons with co-morbidities and persons above the age of 60 years have been advised to avoid the yatra in the interest of their own safety from infection of COVID-19.

The Covid-19 negative test report of the pilgrims from outside J&K and also from Red Zone districts of J&K is being checked at the helipad and the yatra entry points at Darshani Deodi, Banganga, Katra. Only those with negative reports are allowed to move towards Bhawan.