Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Vajpayee played transformational role in shaping India’s foreign policy: Jaishankar

Vajpayee played transformational role in shaping India’s foreign policy: Jaishankar

In his opening remarks at the maiden Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture, Jaishankar said the late premier “introduced corrections, some bold and others more nuanced”

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 13:43 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (PTI File)

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a transformational role in shaping India’s foreign policy that led to a new beginning in relations with the US, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

In his opening remarks at the maiden Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture, Jaishankar said the late premier “introduced corrections, some bold and others more nuanced,” in a range of national security and foreign policy issues.

“Atalji’s vision of India-US cooperation has been advanced, particularly in recent years, by the leadership and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Overcoming the hesitations of history, we are today focused on addressing contemporary challenges and emerging opportunities,” he said.

Describing Vajpayee as a “titan of his times who left an indelible stamp on many of our national policies”, Jaishankar said he had an “intuitive understanding that the post-Cold War world required India to drastically rework its relationships and interests”.



Also Read: Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

“This vision led to a new beginning with the United States that has since been developed by successive governments on both sides. It required us, as a nation, to overcome difficult moments and continuing concerns. Only someone with Atalji’s enormous self-assurance could, in the early days, have visualised how natural this partnership would become,” he said.

At the same time, India’s relationship with Russia has remained steady partly due to Vajpayee’s endeavours, Jaishankar said. India’s principled approach of engaging China on the “basis of mutual respect and mutual sensitivity” too reflects Vajpayee’s thinking, he added.

In India’s neighbourhood, Vajpayee “radiated goodwill and friendship, while being clear that terrorism and trust could not coexist”, Jaishankar said.

Vajpayee could “finesse difficult issues” while warmly reaching out across regions and continents, he said, pointing to the country’s relations with the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) and with countries in Europe, Africa and Latin America.

“And most notably, he embraced the Indian diaspora in a way that had no parallel till then,” Jaishankar said.

Nisha Desai Biswal, president of the US-India Business Council and former assistant secretary for South Asia in the US state department, delivered the address focused on India-US relations.

India marked the 96th birth anniversary of Vajpayee, who died in 2018, on Friday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP ups ante against TMC as PM Modi releases financial benefits to farmers
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
by HT Entertainment Desk
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
by Shishir Gupta
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Japan delays gender-equality goals in new five-year plan
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bihar ITICAT Result 2020 declared, here’s how to download rank card
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
PSG’s Mbappe thanks Tuchel after reports of German coach’s sacking
by Reuters
Protesting Haryana farmers throw open toll plaza gates on highways
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.