‘Tributes to courageous security personnel martyred in Handwara’, tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the five security personnel killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara district during an operation to rescue civilians held hostage by terrorists served the country with “utmost dedication”.

The Prime Minister was paying his tributes to Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and sub-inspector of Jammu-Kashmir police Shakeel Qazi who fell in the line of duty during an operation in Changimulla of Handwara.

“Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“Condolences to their families and friends,” he said.

Before him, defence minister Rajnath Singh and the army also offered tributes to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the Handwara encounter.

“The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara (J-K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice,” Singh tweeted.

“This operation exemplified true tradition and strong determination of the #SecurityForces to safeguard the lives of own citizens,” the army also posted on Twitter.

Two terrorists, including a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, were also killed in the encounter that began around 3:30pm on Saturday after they took hostages inside a house in Handwara district.