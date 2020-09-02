Sections
Home / India News / Vande Bharat: 153 stranded Indians depart from Thailand for New Delhi in Air India flight

Vande Bharat: 153 stranded Indians depart from Thailand for New Delhi in Air India flight

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 06:48 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bangkok

More than 12,60,000 stranded Indians have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat mission, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). (PTI)

A special Air India flight from Thailand departed for New Delhi on Tuesday, carrying 153 stranded Indians, under the Vande Bharat Mission.

“12th Vande Bharat Mission flight from Thailand to India - AI 335 from Bangkok to Delhi departed with 153 pax. Mission team sent off pax. Thanks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Thai Immigration, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India,” Indian Embassy in Thailand tweeted.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.

More than 12,60,000 stranded Indians have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat mission, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).



The MoCA had said that between May 6 and August 30, a total of 12,60,118 persons were repatriated under the Vande Bharat mission.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

90% of those killed by Covid in India are older than 40, 69% are men
Sep 02, 2020 03:10 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 01, 2020 23:43 IST
70% of BJP’s poll campaign will be physical: Sushil Modi
Sep 02, 2020 05:03 IST
Rules for resuming Metro ops likely to be announced today: What to expect
Sep 02, 2020 07:10 IST

latest news

Janhvi Kapoor shows off their photo shoot set-up at home, see pic
Sep 02, 2020 07:32 IST
Unlock 4:Restaurants in Bengal open bars after five months
Sep 02, 2020 07:30 IST
Trump administration sending rapid Covid tests to states, CDC bars evictions
Sep 02, 2020 07:28 IST
Pakistan sign off England tour with series-tying T20 win
Sep 02, 2020 07:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.