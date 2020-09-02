Vande Bharat: 153 stranded Indians depart from Thailand for New Delhi in Air India flight

More than 12,60,000 stranded Indians have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat mission, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). (PTI)

A special Air India flight from Thailand departed for New Delhi on Tuesday, carrying 153 stranded Indians, under the Vande Bharat Mission.

“12th Vande Bharat Mission flight from Thailand to India - AI 335 from Bangkok to Delhi departed with 153 pax. Mission team sent off pax. Thanks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Thai Immigration, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India,” Indian Embassy in Thailand tweeted.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.

More than 12,60,000 stranded Indians have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat mission, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

The MoCA had said that between May 6 and August 30, a total of 12,60,118 persons were repatriated under the Vande Bharat mission.