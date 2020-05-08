Sections
Vande Bharat mission: AI repatriation flight from Singapore lands at Delhi with 234 passengers

The flight was part of the Vande Bharat mission which started on Thursday to bring back stranded Indian nationals home amid the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Updated: May 08, 2020 14:19 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

Flight with evacuees from Singapore lands in New Delhi. (ANI/Twitter)

An Air India repatriation flight from Singapore landed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning with 234 passengers, senior officials of the airline said.

“The B-787 plane of Air India with 234 passengers landed at the Delhi airport around 11.45 am,” an official of the airline said.

The aviation sector has been hit hard due to the suspension of all scheduled commercial passenger flights during the lockdown in the country which began on March 25.



