Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flights to and from Hong Kong banned

Last week, the Consulate General of India, Hong Kong had said Air India is planning to operate two Vande Bharat Mission flights from Hong Kong to Delhi on August 18 and 21.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:35 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to travel restrictions in wake of Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

Air India’s Vande Bharat Mission flights to and from Hong Kong have been banned by Hong Kong authorities due to Covid-19 related issues.

Earlier on Monday, Air India had tweeted, “FlyAI: ImportantUpdate -- Due to restrictions imposed by Hong Kong Authorities, AI 310/315, Delhi -- Hong Kong -- Delhi of August 18, 2020 stands postponed. Next update in this regard will be intimated soon. Passengers may please contact Air India Customer Care for assistance.”

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to travel restrictions in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.



In a weekly briefing held last Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said a total of 10.5 lakh stranded Indians have returned through various modes under the Vande Bharat Mission.

