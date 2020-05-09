Vande Bharat Mission: Full schedule of flights due to arrive over weekend

Four flights carrying Indian nationals are due to arrive from Bangladesh’s Dhaka to Delhi on Saturday afternoon, Kuwait to Hyderabad at 6:30 pm, Oman’s Muscat to Cochin at 8:50 pm and the United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah to Lucknow at 8:50 pm. (REUTERS PHOTO.)

Stranded Indians in countries across the world will fly back home over the weekend in special Air India flights as part of India’s Vande Bharat Mission, the country’s massive repatriation operation to help those stuck in other countries due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

This is the first phase of the Vande Bharat mission, which began on May 7 and is scheduled to continue till May 13. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Bangladesh, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and the United States are some of the countries from which Indians will be brought back home.

Two flights carrying a total of 335 people from the Gulf countries landed in Kerala’s two airports on Friday night, as the Vande Bharat Mission entered its second day.

Another four will come from Kuwait and land in Cochin 9:15 pm, Malaysia’s Kaula Lampur to Trichy 9:40 pm, the United Kingdom’s London to Mumbai at 1:30 am on May 10 and Qatar’s Doha to Cochin at 1:40 am.

Here’s Saturday’s schedule for the Vande Bharat Mission:

May 9:

1) Dubai to Chennai

Arrival at Chennai at 0025 hours

2) Dhaka to Delhi

Arrival at Delhi: 1500 hours

3) Kuwait to Hyderabad

Arrival at Hyderabad: 1830 hours.

4) Muscat to Cochin

Arrival at Cochin: 2050 hours

5) Sharjah to Lucknow

Arrival at Lucknow: 2050 hours

6) Kuwait to Cochin

Arrival at Cochin: 2115 hours

7) Kaula Lampur to Trichy

Arrival at Trichy: 2140 hours.

8) London to Mumbai

Arrival at Mumbai: 0130 hours

May 10:

1) Doha to Cochin

Arrival at Cochin: 0140 hours

In the first week of Vande Bharat, 64 flights are expected to bring 15,000 Indian nationals home from 12 countries.

The Centre will expand its massive Vande Bharat mission from next week to evacuate stranded citizens from abroad by including other countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Germany, Spain and Thailand, according to official sources.

All international passengers will have to pay for the journey and fares from Gulf countries to Kerala range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000. Evacuation flights from London will cost about Rs 50,000 and those from the United States an estimated Rs 1,00,000.