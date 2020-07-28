Sections
Home / India News / Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley

Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley

Varanasi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 20:28 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Craftswomen from Varanasi have posted hand-made wooden Rakhis to PM Narendra Modi and also soldiers of Indian Army posted in Galwan Valley. (PTI Photo/File/Representative)

A group of Varanasi craftswomen have sent hand-made wooden Rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Army soldiers deployed in Galwan Valley near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in eastern Ladakh. The Rakhis made by the women of the PM’s parliamentary constituency have been sent through his parliamentary office in the city.

Craftswomen including Shalini, Vandana, Rita, Pushpa, Sita along with craftsmen Virendra, Rajkumar and Rameshwar Singh reached the parliamentary office and submitted the Rakhi packets to parliamentary office in-charge Shiv Sharan Pathak. The office in-charge accepted the Rakhis and assured them that it would be sent today (Tuesday) only.

Geographical indication (GI) expert Padma Shri Rajnikant, who helped the women make the wooden Rakhis, said that they started making them around a week back.

Besides the Rakhis, the women also sent an accompanying letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to tie one wooden Rakhi on his wrist and to ensure that others being sent for the jawans in Galwan Valley reach them.



The letter also acknowledges that the wooden Rakhis are a product of a GI initiative to promote wooden craft in Kashi.

“With your blessings and taking inspiration from Atma Nirbhar Bharat, we decided to make Rakhis for the first time under Kashi’s GI registered craft ‘Wooden Lacquerware and Toys’ in which Rameshwar Singh (state awarded craftsman) provided much support. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we are sending these Rakhis to the brave soldiers in the Galwan Valley,” says the letter.

The craftswomen claim that around 50,000 pieces of handmade wooden Rakhis of Varanasi’s GI craft have been prepared and supplied giving employment to many women craftsmen during these times of the pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kareena says ‘challenge accepted’ on behalf of Taimur, Inaaya. See pic
Jul 28, 2020 20:23 IST
Story behind couple’s ‘I do’ pic on Brooklyn Bridge is heartening
Jul 28, 2020 20:21 IST
Labourer rapes 14-year-old girl he befriended
Jul 28, 2020 20:26 IST
Telangana govt, private hospitals quarantine mild Covid patients in hotels
Jul 28, 2020 20:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.