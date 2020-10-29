Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Varanasi police bust IPL betting racket, arrest 10 men

Varanasi police bust IPL betting racket, arrest 10 men

All the 10 men involved in the betting in IPL matches have been sent to jail.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 10:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Varanasi

The ten men were arrested from two different location on two consecutive days. (Representative Photo/PTI)

Ten people were arrested from two different places of Varanasi in the past two days for betting on IPL cricket matches, police said.

Six people were arrested from Teliyana area of Lohta on Wednesday while four others were arrested from Lanka area on Tuesday, police said.

Seven mobile phones, an ATM card, a purse and Rs 27,910 in cash were seized from the accused picked up from Teliyana while Rs 1.90 lakh was found with those arrested from Lanka area, police said.

Lohta police station officer Vishwanath Pratap Singh said police raided the house of one Brijesh Kumar Gupta where Jai Prakash Patel, Santosh Kumar Maurya, Vikas Singh, Chunnu Kanaujia, Vikki Prajapati were caught placing bets on IPL match featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

He claimed Gupta was running the betting racket. A case has been registered against all six persons who have been sent to jail, he said.

Four persons were arrested from the Lanka area of the city on Tuesday night. They were identified as Ankit Singh, Sanjay Tiwari, Adarsh Kumar Singh, and Anil Patel, police inspector Lanka police station, Mahesh Pandey said. He said that the accused were produced in a court which sent them to jail.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Centre issues ordinance to form new commission to replace SC-mandated EPCA
Oct 29, 2020 10:19 IST
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Oct 29, 2020 09:42 IST
JD Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
Oct 29, 2020 11:31 IST
BSP’s Mayawati suspends 7 ]MLAs day after they met Akhilesh Yadav
Oct 29, 2020 11:13 IST

latest news

Congress mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Oct 29, 2020 11:25 IST
New alignments add a twist to Bihar assembly polls in Mithilanchal
Oct 29, 2020 11:24 IST
JD Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
Oct 29, 2020 11:31 IST
Green Delhi mobile app to be launched today: All you need to know
Oct 29, 2020 11:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.