Sections
Home / India News / Varanasi’s 350 boatmen families need ration. ‘Last hope’ Sonu Sood steps in

Varanasi’s 350 boatmen families need ration. ‘Last hope’ Sonu Sood steps in

Just an hour after Varanasi-based social activist Divyanshu Upadhyay informed the actor about the shortage of ration being faced by 350 families of boatmen, the actor, taking note, promised to deliver ration to all those families.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 09:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Varanasi

Each kit contained 5 kg flour, 5 kg rice, 2 kg gram, a packet of spice and other eatables. Out of 350, 100 kits were distributed among the families of the boatmen by Upadhyay and his team of social workers. (HT Photo)

The newest beneficiaries of actor Sonu Sood’s now widely talked about generosity are the boatmen of Varanasi.

Just an hour after Varanasi-based social activist Divyanshu Upadhyay informed the actor about the shortage of ration being faced by 350 families of boatmen, the actor, taking note, promised to deliver ration to all those families.

“Families of 350 boatmen, who ply boats on the River Ganga in Varanasi, are running short of ration. They are in need of grain. You are the last hope of these families. Due to floods in the Ganga, the difficulties of boatmen have increased further,” Upadhyay tweeted to Sood and his associate Neeti Goel.

The actor did not disappoint. “No member of these 350 families of Varanasi Ghats will sleep hungry after today,” he said.



Sood’s associate, Neeti Goel, called Upadhyay and assured him that ration kits will be made available to them in the city itself within an hour.

 

Shortly thereafter, 350 ration kits were made available by the actor, said Upadhyay. Each kit contained 5 kg flour, 5 kg rice, 2 kg gram, a packet of spice and other eatables. Out of 350, 100 kits were distributed among the families of the boatmen by Upadhyay and his team of social workers. The rest will be distributed on Wednesday.

The overwhelmed boatmen, said Upadhyay, thanked the actor profusely.

Presently, plying of boats has been suspended following the rise in the water level in the Ganga.

Earlier, Sood played a stellar role in helping migrant workers reach home by arranging buses for them. He also helped many Indians stranded abroad reach home by arranging special flights for them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India again records over 78,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3.76 million
Sep 02, 2020 09:54 IST
Vindicated, Dr Kafeel urges UP government to restore his job, wants to ‘serve the nation’
Sep 02, 2020 10:29 IST
Rajnath dials Opposition over Question Hour issue
Sep 02, 2020 10:03 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Sep 02, 2020 10:35 IST

latest news

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya reveals struggle with anxiety
Sep 02, 2020 11:00 IST
Patna airport will be able to handle 8 million passengers annually by March 2023
Sep 02, 2020 10:58 IST
Shivaleeka on struggles as an outsider: The uncertainty affects your peace
Sep 02, 2020 10:58 IST
Motion poster of Vakeel Saab unveiled on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, see video
Sep 02, 2020 10:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.