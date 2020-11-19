Sections
Home / India News / Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital

Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital

A doctor at the hospital said Varavara Rao’s condition is currently stale.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 19:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Varavara Rao, accused related in Elgar Parishad, Bhima Koregaon case, was shifted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital on the orders of the Bombay High Court. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Poet-activist Varavara Rao, jailed in the Bhima Koregaon case, is being treated for urinary tract infection at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital where he was shifted on Wednesday night, said a doctor who did not wish to be named.

The family of the 81-year-old activist from Hyderabad is expected to reach Mumbai on Friday. He was shifted to the Nanavati hospital for 15 days on the directions of the Bombay high court which noted that Rao was almost on his deathbed.

“He is stable. At present, we are treating him for urinary tract infection. We are also running further diagnosis for his dementia. Until we get all the test reports, we cannot comment on his health. At present, he is admitted in the general ward without any oxygen support,” said the doctor from the hospital requesting anonymity since he is not authorised to talk to the media.

The high court had instructed the state government on Wednesday to shift Rao from Taloja jail to Nanavati hospital.



In July, Rao was treated at the state-run St George Hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19.

During his treatment, he was diagnosed with neurological problems. Later when neurologists from the JJ Hospital examined him, he was diagnosed with delirium which is a state of mind characterized by restlessness, illusions, and incoherence.

As the activist needed specialized neurological and urological treatment, he was shifted to Nanavati Hospital.

Rao was arrested in 2018 and charged under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Along with him, nine other activists were accused of plotting violence with Maoists and making provocative speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017.

