Varavara’s family writes to Maha minister seeking updates on health

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The family of veteran Telugu poet P Varavara Rao has approached state home minister, alleging lack of information on Rao’s health.

The family, in its letter on Monday, said, “It is inhuman and unethical to withhold the information about Rao’s health to his anxious family. It is very clear that the jail authorities have regular updates about Mr. Rao’s health.”

It has been alleged that when Rao’s daughter tried to contact the authorities at Nanavati hospital, she was told that the jail administration has been informed, but the jail authorities asked her to check with the hospital. “It is a mystery why this information is not passed on to the family by the jail authorities?,” the letter read.

“Rao is an under-trial prisoner in your custody and the jail authorities have the responsibility to give us regular updates or instruct the Nanavati hospital to release regular health bulletins,” the letter read.



They have requested the home minister to intervene and direct Taloja jail authorities or Nanavati Hospital to provide regular updates on Rao’s health, diagnosis of his health problems and line of treatment.

The family had approached National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the issue on Friday

In a letter written to NHRC, Rao’s wife P Hemalatha and his daughters P Sahaja, P Anala and P Pavana, asked the commission to direct the state government and prison authorities to give periodic update on Rao’s health and share details of the treatment.

