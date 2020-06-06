Ved Marwah: A great leader, ‘cop with a heart’ laid to rest

Sections
Ved Marwah often spent time in Goa along with his wife to escape the Delhi winters on account of a lung ailment. He was admitted to a hospital almost three weeks ago after he suffered a fall at his residence in Goa.

Jun 06, 2020

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

Ved Marwah was admitted to the hospital almost three weeks back after he suffered a fall at his residence in Goa.

Ved Prakash Marwah, a former chief of Delhi police who went on to serve as governor of Jharkhand, Manipur and Mizoram, was cremated with full state honours on Saturday, a day after his passing at the age of 87.

Marwah often spent time in Goa along with his wife to escape the Delhi winters on account of a lung ailment. He was admitted to a hospital almost three weeks ago after he suffered a fall at his residence in Goa.

He served as the governor of Manipur(1999- 2003), Mizoram (2000-2001) and Jharkhand (2003-2004). Marwah was the police commissioner of Delhi in 1985-88 and served as the third director general of the elite National Security Guard from 1988 to 1990. He was also an adviser to the governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.



“We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Sh. Ved Marwah IPS led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to three states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Goa’s inspector general of police Jaspal Singh said in a message, describing him as a “cop with a heart.”

“Paid final tributes to Shri Ved Marwah...His services and contribution to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, said.

Former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi expressed shock at Marwah’s death.

“I am shocked to know that Shri Ved Marwah former CP Delhi passed on. He was once my boss as JS Women’s Development, the best I ever had. He was President @StStephensClg Alumni Assn. I was VP with him. Pray for peace for his soul. @CafeSSC,” he tweeted.

