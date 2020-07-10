Vehicle carrying gangster Vikas Dubey overturned while saving herd of cattle, claims police, as criticism mounts

One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturned, in Kanpur on Friday, July 10, 2020. (ANI)

The special task force of Uttar Pradesh Police has released a detailed account of the circumstances leading up to Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter on Friday morning in response to allegations that it was staged to eliminate a criminal who could have possibly revealed uncomfortable details of an alleged police-criminal-politician nexus in the state.

The press statement says that an attempt by the “tired” driver of the vehicle, carrying Dubey, to save a herd of cows and buffaloes that suddenly came running across, led to its overturning. The statement adds that several policemen sitting inside the vehicle were temporarily knocked unconscious due to the impact, giving Dubey the opportunity to snatch inspector Ramakant Pachauri’s service revolver and jump out of the vehicle before attempting to escape.

“Accused Vikas Dubey was being brought back in a government vehicle by the Lucknow team of STF Uttar Pradesh, led by deputy police superintendent Shri Tej Bahadur Singh. During the journey, when the vehicle reached the national highway near Kanhaiya Lal Hospital in Kanpur district’s Sachendi police station limits, a herd of cows and buffaloes came running in front of the vehicle. The driver, who was tired due to the long journey (from Ujjain to Kanpur), steered the vehicle attempting to save the cattle, resulting in its overturning,” the statement in Hindi says.

The statement is an attempt to address disbelief expressed by several politicians and experts over UP police’s account of events this morning that led to Dubey getting shot dead. Experts and politicians alleged it to be an act of cover up to protect the high and mighty who may have enjoyed links with the dreaded gangster with more than 60 criminal cases against his name.

“It isn’t the car that had overturned; the government saved itself from overturning by preventing the secrets coming out,” said Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party leader, who was one among the many voices questioning the authenticity of the police account.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also suggested a cover up.

“His silence is better than several answers as it keeps the honour of several questions,” Rahul Gandhi had said. Priyanka wanted to know if those who helped Dubey will even be exposed.

The STF press note attempts to set the record straight by providing details of the incident. The note says the police officials tried to get close to a fleeing Dubey so that he could be nabbed alive, but since Dubey continued to fire at the police with an intention to kill, the cops were left with little option but to shoot him down.

“Deputy superintendent of Police, STF, Tej Bahadur Singh instructed officers regarding treatment of policemen injured in the accident and then proceeded to chase Vikas Dubey, who started firing at the police party with the pistol he had snatched from the police inspector. He was firing at the police party with an intention to kill.

It adds that “with the aim to grab the accused alive, the policemen including the deputy superintendent got very close to Vikas Yadav, who unleashed a barrage of fire on the cops at the last moment. Left with no other options, the police team had to open fire in self-defense and in pursuance of their duty. Accused Vikas Dubey fell down after receiving bullet injuries fired by cops in retaliation. He was immediately provided with first aid and taken to a government hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” the statement said.