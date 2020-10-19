Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Very poor air in parts of N-W India; heavy rain warning for Telangana, coastal Andhra

Very poor air in parts of N-W India; heavy rain warning for Telangana, coastal Andhra

Delhi-NCR is likely to record poor to very poor category air on Monday because of extensive stubble fires in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 08:40 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Satellite imagery of farm fires in north India. (Sourced)

Many parts of north-west India have been impacted by poor air quality, while some are also recording very poor category air, including Ballabgarh in Haryana with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 302; Bhiwandi in Rajasthan with an AQI reading of 306 and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh (UP) with an AQI reading of 323 on Monday morning.

The national capital’s air belonged to the poor category on Monday at 7 am, as the AQI showed 231.

Delhi-national capital region (NCR) is likely to record poor to very poor category on Monday because of extensive stubble fires in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, which has been further aggravated by north-westerly wind, according to air quality early warning system of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

Also Read: Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise



In an unrelated development, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal on Monday, which will bring widespread and heavy rainfall to many parts of peninsular India. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.



An east-west trough is likely to develop from east-central Bay of Bengal to coastal Karnataka across west-central Bay of Bengal and peninsular India on Tuesday. The weather condition is likely to persist over the next three-four days.

Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur over south India, except for Kerala and Lakshadweep, during the next five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at many places over Telangana and Tamil Nadu on Monday. Coastal Andhra Pradesh (AP) and coastal and northern interior Karnataka may experience a similar weather condition on Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The withdrawal line of monsoon is passing along Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh Vidyanagar and Porbandar. Due to consecutive development of low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal and rainfall in many parts of the country, the withdrawal of monsoon is delayed.

Usually, monsoon withdraws completely by October 15, which is followed by the onset of north-east monsoon.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

After Kerala smuggling racket, NIA probes international terror links in 2 more gold seizure cases
Oct 19, 2020 08:40 IST
Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
Oct 19, 2020 08:40 IST
With masks, sanitisers, Class 9-12 students return to schools in UP
Oct 19, 2020 08:21 IST
Unlock 5: Mumbai Metro to restart operations today. Here’s all you need to know
Oct 19, 2020 08:34 IST

latest news

Serum Institute has begun manufacturing intranasal Covid vaccine: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 19, 2020 08:56 IST
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares a sweet pic with mom Sutapa
Oct 19, 2020 08:52 IST
MCX to start base metals futures indices from today. All you need to know
Oct 19, 2020 08:51 IST
DU admission process under second cut-off begins today
Oct 19, 2020 08:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.