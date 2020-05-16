Sections
Home / India News / ‘Very tragic’: PM Modi condoles death of 24 migrants in road accident in UP’s Auraiya

‘Very tragic’: PM Modi condoles death of 24 migrants in road accident in UP’s Auraiya

Updated: May 16, 2020 11:49 IST

By hindusrantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi, May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of the 24 migrant labourers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district, the latest involving stranded workers, and assured all help.

“The road accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh is very tragic. The government is busy in relief work,” the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

“I express my condolences to the families of those killed in this accident, as well as wish speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

According to the police, the 24 migrant labourers were killed and 36 others injured when a speeding mini-truck rammed into and climbed over a stationary truck trolley in Auraiya district at around 3:15.



They said the mini-truck was carrying 18 migrants and the truck trolley had around 42 others when the accident happened.

Police officials said 20 of the injured migrant workers have been rushed to PGI Saifai in critical condition while 16 others are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Auraiya.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to provide the best possible medical facility to the injured and ordered a detailed inquiry into the accident.

“The death of migrant workers/workers in a road accident in Auraiya district is unfortunate and sad. My condolences to the bereaved families of the dead,” Adityanath tweeted.

“Instructions have also been given to provide all possible relief to the victims, to provide proper treatment to the injured and to promptly investigate the accident,” he added.

