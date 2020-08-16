Vested interests hit peace: Nagaland guv

Guwahati: Nagaland governor R N Ravi on Saturday blamed “vested interests” for misappropriating dividends of peace and not allowing them to reach the state’s people. He said “waves of positive change” sweeping other parts of the country seem to have bypassed Nagaland.

“When the security forces and Naga armed groups agreed to suspend operations against each other paving way for a political settlement, the legitimate expectation of the people of Nagaland was dividends of peace—freedom from fear of guns, better health, better education, better infrastructure, better livelihood opportunities, an atmosphere to dream and an eco-system to pursue their dreams,” said Ravi, who is also the interlocutor for the ongoing Naga peace talks, in his Independence Day message.

Ravi’s message came days before another round of meetings to thrash out a final agreement for the decades-old Naga issue are scheduled to begin in New Delhi next week. National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah), or NSCN-IM, and Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) leaders are expected to take part in the meetings.

NSCN-IM on Tuesday demanded Ravi’s removal as the interlocutor while accusing him of creating hurdles in the final settlement of the issue. It said the peace process is in a state of “simmering tension” and reaching “tipping point” because of Ravi.

In June, Ravi wrote to chief minister Neiphiu Rio, saying armed gangs have been running extortion rackets and spreading fear while the state machinery has failed to rein them in. He was referring to the various rebel outfits in the state including NSCN-IM, which have been accused of collecting taxes.

NSCN-IM chief Thuingaleng Muivah on Friday reiterated the demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution. He said as per the 2015 Framework Agreement signed between the outfit and the Centre, Nagas can co-exist with India, but will not merge with it. Muivah cited the agreement and said the Nagas will share sovereign powers as agreed in it and defined in the competencies.

NSCN-IM, which is the biggest and oldest Naga rebel outfit, declared a ceasefire and has been in peace talks with the Centre since 1997. It signed the agreement, which was to be the basis for a final deal on the long-pending Naga political issue.

NSCN-IM fought for an independent Nagaland for decades. But with signing of the agreement, they gave up on that demand but sought inclusion of all Naga-inhabited areas in northeast under one administration as well as a separate Naga flag and constitution. The Centre has rejected the demands.

“Nagaland is endowed with one of the finest human and natural resources. Unfortunately, today it has the dubious distinction of the worst-performing state in the country including the northeast region on almost all the significant indicators of human development,” Ravi said.

Ravi said nearly 25% of the state’s children are not enrolled in schools and around 60% of youths have not been to high school. The poor investment climate, internet connectivity, and lack of progress in agriculture and horticulture sectors were also highlighted in the message.