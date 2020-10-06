Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee in hospital with Covid-19

Soumitra Chatterjee is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series. (HT Photo)

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday after the octogenarian tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

“He is stable. It is just that he has some comorbid conditions that we admitted him to the hospital. He is 85 and was detected with pneumonia last year,” said Poulami Bose, the actor’s daughter.

One of the most celebrated actors in Bengal, Chatterjee has received many awards and honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, National Awards and Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna.

He is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series.