Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Veteran Bengal CPI (M) leader and former Siliguri mayor tests positive for Covid-19

Veteran Bengal CPI (M) leader and former Siliguri mayor tests positive for Covid-19

Asok Bhattacharya had been unwell for quite some time but tested negative for Covid-19 on June 13. He is also a diabetic and has a heart problem.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 09:11 IST

By Pramod Giri | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times

The Siliguri civic corporation sounded an alert immediately after Bhattacharya tested positive. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT file PHOTO)

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Asok Bhattacharya (62), a legislator from Siliguri constituency in north Bengal and chairman of the board of administrators at Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday.

He is admitted to a private nursing home. He has fever, pneumonia, among other ailments.

Bhattacharya had been unwell for quite some time but tested negative for Covid-19 on June 13. He is also a diabetic and has a heart problem.

Bhattacharya was the minister of urban development in the erstwhile Left Front government and till recently served as the mayor of Siliguri. He served as a minister four times.



S Poonambalam, district magistrate of Darjeeling said, “Bhattacharya is stable. He had heart surgery last year.”

The Siliguri civic corporation sounded an alert immediately after Bhattacharya tested positive.

“The SMC head office will remain closed for three days from Thursday,” said a notice. Many Siliguri-based journalists who met Bhattacharya over the last one week will also be tested for Covid-19, said a health official.

Earlier, TMC leader and state fire services minister Sujit Bose also tested positive for Covid-19 and spent two weeks at a hospital in Kolkata.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

What Irrfan Khan’s son Babil said about his resemblance with actor
Jun 18, 2020 09:45 IST
HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh plus two results today at hpbose.org
Jun 18, 2020 09:43 IST
After India’s election to UNSC, PM Modi thanks global community for ‘overwhelming support’
Jun 18, 2020 09:45 IST
Covid-19: Karnataka to observe ‘Mask Day’ today
Jun 18, 2020 09:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.