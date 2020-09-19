Sections
Home / India News / Veteran BJP leader, Maharashtra legislator Sardar Tara Singh passes away

Veteran BJP leader, Maharashtra legislator Sardar Tara Singh passes away

BJP legislator Mihir Kotecha, who succeeded Tara Singh in the Mulund constituency, said he was suffering from multiple illnesses.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:33 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Four-time legislator from Mulund was one of the most popular and accessible legislators in Mumbai. (@sardartarasingh/Twitter)

Veteran BJP leader and former Mulund legislator Sardar Tara Singh died on Saturday morning due to prolonged illness. The 81-year old leader was being treated at Bandra Lilawati hospital from the last one month and finally succumbed to his illness on Saturday.

BJP legislator Mihir Kotecha, who succeeded Tara Singh in the Mulund constituency, said he was suffering from multiple illnesses. “He was very sick and on a ventilator for a long time,” said Kotecha.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted that his active participation during assembly proceedings, commitment for his constituency and towards the common man will be remembered forever.

Four-time legislator from Mulund was one of the most popular and accessible legislators in Mumbai. He started as the corporator in the Mumbai civic body before graduating as a legislator. However, he was denied the BJP ticket in 2019 due to his advanced age and also as his son Rajneet Singh’s name cropped up in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam.

