Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away in Delhi on Monday.

Vora, who recently recovered from Covid-19, had turned 93 on Sunday.

A former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a former governor of Uttar Pradesh, Vora served as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer for 16 years till 2018 when the post was handed over to another senior leader Ahmed Patel.

Patel died in a Gurugram hospital on November 25 after having tested positive for Covid-19 in October.