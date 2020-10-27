Veteran Uttarakhand BJP leader Naresh Bansal files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha seat

Uttarakhand BJP leader Naresh Bansal filing his nomination papers for a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttarakhand in the presence of chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and senior party leaders. (HT PHOTO.)

Uttarakhand BJP leader Naresh Bansal on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha seat from Uttarakhand, which will fall vacant on completion of Congress MP Raj Babbar’s tenure on November 25.

BJP state spokesperson Devendra Bhasin said Bansal filed his nomination papers in the presence of chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and senior party leaders including state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat.

The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled on November 9 and results will be declared two days later.

The ruling BJP, with 57 MLAs in the Uttarakhand Assembly, is certain to win the Rajya Sabha seat from the state

Bansal, holds cabinet minister rank as vice chairman of the state-level 20-point programme implementation committee. He has been an active member of the RSS in the past.

Bhasin said Bansal’s candidature was announced by the central election committee on Monday evening.

“Before filing his nomination papers, Bansal resigned from the post of vice chairman of the state level 20-point programme implementation committee, which was immediately accepted by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat,” he said.

Bansal, who has been active in state politics for over four decades, joined RSS in his teenage and has held various posts in the state over the years including BJP state general secretary, chairman state housing and development council and has been the star campaigner for BJP in the Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

Bansal while talking to reporters expressed his gratitude to the senior party leaders, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat for reposing faith in him and supporting his candidature for the Rajya Sabha seat.

CM Rawat said Bansal is a veteran BJP leader in the state, who has been associated with RSS since his childhood and has subsequently contributed to the party in various capacities. “As no other candidate has filed a nomination so far, his victory is certain. Our best wishes are with him,” he said.