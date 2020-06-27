Sections
Home / India News / VHP gau raksha wing functionary shot dead in MP’s Hoshangabad

VHP gau raksha wing functionary shot dead in MP’s Hoshangabad

Ravi Vishwakarma (35), the district in charge of the VHP’s ‘gau raksha’ wing, was returning from Hoshangabad with two others in a car on Friday when the incident happened, Pipariya police station in charge Satish Andhwan said.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:11 IST

By Press Trust of India, Hoshangabad

VHP ‘prant sah mantri’ Gopal Soni told PTI that it was a planned murder. (File Photo (Representative Image))

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad functionary attached to its cow protection wing was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and then shot dead by a group of ten people in Pipariya town of Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district, police said on Saturday.

Ravi Vishwakarma (35), the district in charge of the VHP’s ‘gau raksha’ wing, was returning from Hoshangabad with two others in a car on Friday when the incident happened, Pipariya police station in charge Satish Andhwan said.

“The attack took place at around 7pm. A group of ten people attacked Vishwakarma and two others in the car with sharp-edged weapons. They then shot two rounds, one of which hit Vishwakarma in the chest, killing him on the spot. The other two also received injuries. The attackers fled,” Andhwan said.

“We have registered a case against ten people and efforts are on to nab them. It may be a fallout of an old enmity between Vishwakarma and the attackers. He was the district in charge of the VHP’s gau raksha wing,” the official added.



Meanwhile, VHP ‘prant sah mantri’ Gopal Soni told PTI that it was a planned murder.

“Vishwakarma was working for the protection of cows as district chief of VHP’s gau raksha wing. His killing should be probed thoroughly,” Soni said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

L’Oreal says removing words like ‘whitening’ from products
Jun 27, 2020 17:18 IST
Diagnostic material for 4.7 lakh RT-PCR tests, 50k Rapid Antigen Tests given free to Delhi by ICMR
Jun 27, 2020 17:14 IST
UP Board Results 2020: Private schools excel in Class 10 results, govt and govt-aided in Class 12
Jun 27, 2020 17:13 IST
Yashwant Sinha joins Bihar fray, attacks Nitish
Jun 27, 2020 17:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.