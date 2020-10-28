Sections
Viacom 18 sorry for Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comments; MNS demands apology on show

The apology came after ruling Shiv Sena and MNS threatened to stop filming of the show over the remarks. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh also said the state was contemplating legal action after receiving a complaint

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 17:09 IST

By Naresh Kamath and Swapnil Rawal, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Actor Salman Khan on the set of Bigg Boss season 14, in Mumbai. (File photo)

Viacom 18 Media Private Limited has apologised for Bigg Boss contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu’s “objectionable comments” about Marathi on the reality show on one of its TV channels.

The apology came after ruling Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) threatened to stop filming of the show over the remarks. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh also said the state was contemplating legal action after receiving a complaint.

Also Read: Shiv Sena, MNS demand apology from Kumar Sanu’s son for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment

Viacom 18 Media said it respects all languages and added it has taken note of objections and taken corrective measures of removing the objectionable part from all future broadcasts. In an apology letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, it added: “We hereby apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the same comment in relation to Marathi language.”

Jaan, the son of Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu, reportedly asked his fellow contestants to not talk in Marathi on the show, prompting calls for action. He allegedly said he gets irritated with the language and asked a fellow contestant if she has the courage she should speak in Hindi.



Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik said they have accepted the apology and shown both Jaan and their channel “their place”.

MNS Film Workers Union chief Ameya Khopkar said he was not convinced and want them to apologise on their show. He said even after the apology Jaan will be shown his place. “We will ensure that Jaan does not get work in Mumbai. Anyone who hates Marathi language should get out of Maharashtra.”

In 2008, superstar Amitabh Bachchan apologised to the MNS over his wife Jaya Bachchan’s alleged anti-Marathi comments.

