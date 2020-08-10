Vice President lays foundation stone of Rajya Sabha housing complex in Delhi’s RK Puram

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu laid the foundation stone for Rajya Sabha Housing complex at RK Puram in Delhi on Monday.

While addressing the occasion, the vice president said that the land acquired for the purpose of building a residential complex for Rajya Sabha employees is located in the heart of the city, measuring 8,700 square metres. He said he is not happy with the efforts made in the past to put it the intended use in time.

