Sections
Home / India News / Vice President lays foundation stone of Rajya Sabha housing complex in Delhi’s RK Puram

Vice President lays foundation stone of Rajya Sabha housing complex in Delhi’s RK Puram

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu laid the foundation stone of the residential complex via video-conferencing on Monday.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 12:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu laid the foundation stone for Rajya Sabha Housing complex at RK Puram in Delhi on Monday.

While addressing the occasion, the vice president said that the land acquired for the purpose of building a residential complex for Rajya Sabha employees is located in the heart of the city, measuring 8,700 square metres. He said he is not happy with the efforts made in the past to put it the intended use in time.

“I am by the socio, economic, legal administrative issues and hurdles that come in the way,” the vice president said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

29% Tripura school students don’t have mobile phones and cable TV , a survey says
Aug 10, 2020 12:03 IST
Janhvi, Angad dance to My Name Is Lakhan in Gunjan Saxena BTS video, watch
Aug 10, 2020 11:56 IST
Vice President lays foundation stone of Rajya Sabha housing complex in Delhi’s RK Puram
Aug 10, 2020 12:07 IST
SC rejects lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s regret, to proceed with contempt case
Aug 10, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.