Sections
Home / India News / Vice President Naidu, PM Modi pay tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandrashekhar Azad on their birth anniversary

Vice President Naidu, PM Modi pay tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandrashekhar Azad on their birth anniversary

“Tributes to the two brave sons of Mother India, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad on their birth anniversary,” the prime minster tweeted.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:50 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

In a series of tweets, the vice president said, “Today, let us pay our tributes to these bravehearts and resolve to strive hard to realise their dreams for this great country.” (@VPSecretariat/Twitter)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to two icons of India’s independence movement, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad, on their birth anniversary, saying people should resolve to strive hard to realise their dreams for the country.

While Tilak was born in 1856, Azad was born in 1906.

“Tributes to the two brave sons of Mother India, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad on their birth anniversary,” the prime minster tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the vice president said, “Today, let us pay our tributes to these bravehearts and resolve to strive hard to realise their dreams for this great country.” There should be a greater focus in school books on the tales of sacrifice, patriotism and valour of iconic national leaders and freedom fighters to inspire the younger generation, Naidu said.



He added that instead of merely covering commemorative occasions, the media must regularly highlight their stories.

“Though Chandrashekhar Azad left his earthly abode too soon, at the age of 25 years, he was one of the most inspirational youth leaders of the freedom movement. He was also a mentor, philosopher and guide to a number of young freedom fighters, most notably Bhagat Singh,” Naidu said.

Referring to Tilak, the vice president said he endeavoured to awaken the political consciousness of people through two weekly newspapers that he owned and edited, “Kesari”, published in Marathi and “The Mahratta”, published in English. “He vehemently criticised the British rule through these publications,” he noted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pooja Batra shares throwback pic with Channing Tatum
Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST
Brain network mechanism causes spatial memory impairment: Study
Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST
84 test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu’s Raj Bhawan
Jul 23, 2020 15:00 IST
Amazon to offer auto insurance in India
Jul 23, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.