Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Vice president pays tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary

Vice president pays tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary

Venkaiah Naidu also extended greetings on Children’s Day which is observed on Nehru’s birth anniversary as a tribute to his contribution towards the development of the nation and his love for children.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 15:02 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Venkaiah Naidu in another tweet said children are the future of the country and must be nurtured with love and care. (ANI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying he will always be remembered for his contribution to building a modern India.

Naidu also extended greetings on Children’s Day which is observed on Nehru’s birth anniversary as a tribute to his contribution towards the development of the nation and his love for children.

Nehru wad born on this day in 1889.

“My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Naidu in another tweet said children are the future of the country and must be nurtured with love and care. “The values of honesty, integrity, respecting elders along with the importance of Indian culture and harmonious co-existence with nature must be inculcated in the children from the very beginning,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Nov 14, 2020 11:29 IST
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
Nov 14, 2020 14:19 IST
All states called: What lies next for Trump and Biden?
Nov 14, 2020 15:38 IST
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
Nov 14, 2020 14:04 IST

latest news

Pre-recorded prayers played in dormitories for migrant workers celebrating Diwali in Singapore
Nov 14, 2020 16:10 IST
Japan may offer corporate tax breaks to firms that digitize
Nov 14, 2020 16:11 IST
US top diplomat arrives in France on touchy 7-nation tour
Nov 14, 2020 16:11 IST
Life-like finger fighting video receives a thumbs up from netizens. Seen it yet?
Nov 14, 2020 16:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.