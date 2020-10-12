Sections
Home / India News / Vice President Venkaiah Naidu recovers from Covid-19

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu recovers from Covid-19

“The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu was examined by a medical team from AIIMS today and has tested negative for Covid-19. He has been under home quarantine after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 on September 29th,” the Vice President’s Secretariat said in a statement.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 18:41 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, Asian News International

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu speaks during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was examined by a medical team from All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Monday following which he has tested negative for Covid-19.

“Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per medical advice,” he added.

Vice President Naidu had tested positive for the coronavirus, the Vice President Secretariat informed last month.

