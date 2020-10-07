Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Victim’s family alleges illegal confinement at Hathras home, approaches HC

Victim’s family alleges illegal confinement at Hathras home, approaches HC

PRAYAGRAJThe family of the 19-year-old woman who was raped and brutalised in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras last month, causing her death a fortnight later, has filed a petition in...

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:27 IST

By Jitendra Sarin,

PRAYAGRAJ

The family of the 19-year-old woman who was raped and brutalised in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras last month, causing her death a fortnight later, has filed a petition in the Allahabad high court accusing the district administration of illegally confining them in their house.

The petition, filed by National General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Valmiki Mahapanchayat Surender Kumar on behalf of the family, has said that the victim’s parents, two brothers and two other relatives have been prevented from meeting or communicating with people freely, thereby violating their Right to freedom of speech and expression.

In the petition, the family has alleged that they were detained in their house by the district administration on September 29 and 30, and were not allowed to meet anyone. While later they were allowed to meet a few people, they have not been allowed to move out of their house at free will.

The habeas corpus plea has sought the release of the petitioners from illegal confinement. The case is listed on Thursday for hearing.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Oct 07, 2020 23:06 IST
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
Oct 07, 2020 23:00 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Curran joins Dhoni in dressing room
Oct 07, 2020 23:30 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Oct 07, 2020 21:42 IST

latest news

Mumbai students may face academic hurdles due to SC stay on FYJC admissions: Experts
Oct 07, 2020 23:34 IST
With steady decline, active Covid cases in Ludhiana drop to less than half in two weeks
Oct 07, 2020 23:33 IST
Funding for NE road development increased
Oct 07, 2020 23:33 IST
2010 murder case: Submit probe report before Gurugram court, HC tells CBI
Oct 07, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.