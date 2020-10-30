Victim’s family satisfied with govt’s action, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Ballabhgarh murder case

The trial against the murder accused in Ballabhgarh case will be held in a fast track court to ensure strict punishment, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured on Friday, adding that the victim’s family is satisfied with the government’s action.

“Victim’s family is satisfied with Haryana government’s action. Culprits were nabbed within 2 hours of the incident and later one who helped them was also arrested.The fast track court would be established in this case for giving strict punishment to the culprits” CM Khattar said, as quoted by ANI.

A 21-year-old B.Com final year student was shot dead outside her college in Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh by a man who allegedly had been chasing her to marry him, according to police.

The incident took place on Monday when the victim had gone to her college to appear for an exam. According to police, the main accused, who knew the victim, tried to forcefully pull the woman inside his car in a possible attempt to abduct and then shot her. The woman was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The police have arrested two men in the murder case -- Tausif, the main accused, and Rehan.

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the murder case. The team on Wednesday met the woman’s family in Ballabhgarh, according to a report in PTI.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday had said that the police have been informed to submit the charge sheet before the first track court at the earliest.

“Nikita murder case trial will be held in a fast track court so that the matter can be heard on a daily basis and the guilty is punished soon. The Faridabad police have been instructed to submit the charge sheet in the case before the court at the earliest,” Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had tweeted in Hindi.