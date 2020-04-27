Video of water, food being thrown at people at Agra quarantine centre goes viral

The video was shot at the Sharda Group of Institutions, which has been turned into a Covid-19 quarantine centre by the administration. (ANI Twitter)

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra scrambled to contain criticisms after at least two videos of people at a quarantine centre were seen crowding to receive essential supplies like food and water being tossed at them.

In one of the videos, which are being shared widely, a man in a blue protective gear is seen throwing packets of biscuit near the gate as people from the other side gather to take them.

The video was shot at the Sharda Group of Institutions, which has been turned into a Covid-19 quarantine centre by the administration.

It also shows people crowding and reaching out for water bottles kept outside the gates without following social distancing norms.

“This is what is being done to people who have been isolated. We were told we will get medical check-ups but nothing of that sort has happened. Everyone—doctors and administration people—is being negligent. There are no proper arrangements for food and water,” a woman is overheard saying in the second video.

Agra’s district magistrate Prabhu N Singh said, according to news agency ANI, they held inspection at the quarantine centre at Sharda Group of Institutions after receiving complaints about food distribution.

“The top officials of the team have been asked to look into the matter and fix the responsibilities. The team has been directed to identify the loopholes and be more careful in rendering services at the Covid-19 quarantine centre,” Prabhu N Singh said, according to ANI.

The city of the Taj Mahal, which was praised for the ‘Agra model’ of containment, has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh at 372.

Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh criticised the treatment meted out to the people in the video.

“Loo at this role model city of Agra. It is now being addressed as ‘Wuhan’ of India where people are being treated like animals in quarantine centres. Whose role model is this city? You can very well guess…,” Singh tweeted.