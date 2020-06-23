Video shows social distancing norms violated as Chhattisgarh minister distributes masks, BJP demands action

A video has surfaced on social media platforms which shows Chhattisgarh’s civil supplies minister Amarjeet Bhagat distributing masks and blankets to the people in Amibakpur district on his birthday. People who have queued up are seen flouting social distancing norms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The video further shows the minister surrounded by his supporters and several men and women in queue to take blankets and masks. People were also seen bursting firecrackers in the video.

When asked about the video, the minister told Hindustan Times, “Some people of a NGO were distributing mask and they stopped me while I was on my way... they asked to distribute masks hence I distributed four-five masks only and left.”

Bhagat also said that he couldn’t raise the issue of social distancing as he had to go somewhere. “I had to reach somewhere else to honour Covid-19 warriors, hence I had not talked to anyone and left the place,” said the minister.

Chhattisgarh’s state unit of BJP demanded action against Bhagat and said that he should be quarantined.

“We are demanding police to take action under relevant sections of IPC and Epidemic Act and further testing of people who in that celebration should be done. The Congress leader are continuously flouting norms during coronavirus pandemic but no action has been taken against them,” said senior BJP leader and spokesperson Sacchinand Upasane.

On Monday, the number of active cases in the state was 803 and 1,487 people have been discharged after recovery while 12 others have died.

With an increase of 14,933 new cases, India’s Covid-19 count crossed 4.40 lakh on Tuesday. The country has reported a total of 4,40,215 cases and 14,011 people have died.

The Union health ministry said that 10,994 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours and the country’s recovery rate has gone up to 56.37 per cent.